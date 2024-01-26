Operation Transformation went OTT on red meat, says ICSA’s beef chair

THE ICSA has said that a comment linking red meat to cancer on RTÉ’s Operation Transformation was ‘deeply misleading’ and has called for an apology to farmers.

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham was critical of the programme after comments made by dietitian Sophie Pratt on the show on Wednesday January 10th.

‘Sophie Pratt came out with the statement that red meat “has been linked to cancer” and went on to insinuate that any more than two portions a week were detrimental to health. This is deeply misleading, and we are disappointed that such over-the-top advice would be given out on Operation Transformation,” he said.

RTÉ responded to the ICSA criticism in a statement to The Southern Star.

‘Sophie Pratt is a CORU-registered dietitian, a qualified expert to advise our leaders on diet and nutrition and her recommendations are based on current health guidelines including WHO, HSE and Irish Cancer Society,’ the statement said.

Mr Graham cited a World Health Organisation IARC report primarily which suggests a slight increased cancer risk from processed meat but when it comes to unprocessed red meat the report said that there is ‘limited evidence’ that it is ‘probably’ linked to increased risk.

He said the evidence was poor and based on epidemiological studies where the risk of confounding variables is high.

‘It is important to understand that, in the case of processed meat, which the WHO/ IARC were adamant about, the lifetime risk increased from 5% to 6% (about 18% higher risk on a small number). This was on a completely different sphere to alcohol consumption for example where the risk was 20 times higher. This puts this into perspective. When it comes to these studies, we must remember that correlation is not the same as causation.

‘Many other factors such as lifestyle, genetics, and overall dietary patterns may also contribute to cancer risk.’

‘I have no doubt that every farmer in the country that tuned into Operation Transformation last night felt sucker punched at being falsely accused of producing food that is detrimental to a healthy lifestyle. Red meat, particularly in its unprocessed state, provides many essential nutrients, such as protein which is vital for fitness, muscle mass and growth in kids. It is also one of the few foods which provides zinc, vitamin B12 and iron in readily absorbable form.

‘It is extremely disappointing that a show which is supposed to be about health and fitness, denigrates a very nutritious food in a country where ultra processed foods and sugary snacks are ubiquitous. All that needs to be done is to look at what the shelves are full of in filling stations. RTE should reflect on whether this kind of unwarranted scaremongering is appropriate in a show supposed to give good advice and improve overall well-being.’