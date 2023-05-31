Farming & Fisheries

Oireachtas members pay visit to innovative Farm Zero C

May 31st, 2023 2:15 PM

By Southern Star Team

Kevin O’Connor, Biorbic UCD; Sen Paul Daly, Sen Tim Lombard, Jason Hawkins, ceo Carbery; Grainne Hurley, Teagasc West Cork manager, Dep Michael Fitzmaurice and Cormac OKeeffe, Carbery chairman. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

MEMBERS of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine recently visited Farm Zero C at the Shinagh Estates dairy farm near Bandon. 

Senator Tim Lombard said he was delighted his colleagues accepted the invitation to visit the world class project for themselves. 

‘We had a tour of Shinagh Dairy Farm and excellent presentations on the work going on to create an economically viable, climate neutral working dairy farm. 

‘I was particularly interested to hear about the work on anaerobic digestion and the role technology like this will play in the long term goal of sustainability in farming,’ said Senator
Lombard. 

‘What makes this project unique and innovative is the holistic approach and collaboration taken by partners across different disciplines like agriculture, science, business, education and technology. 

‘I learn something new on every visit I make to Shinagh Dairy Farm and my Oireachtas committee colleagues were equally impressed after the visit. Farm Zero C is a brilliant example for sustainable agriculture and the bright future that is possible for this sector,’ he added. 

****

