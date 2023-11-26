New post-Brexit support package for scallop fleet

A €560,000 support package for the Irish scallop fleet – worth up to €80,000 per vessel has been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The package is for the fleet segment of 22-28m that targets scallop in the Irish Sea, Celtic Sea, and the English Channel.

‘The Specific Scallop Fleet Transition Support Scheme recognises that the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) while directly impacting quota species, has also indirectly impacted non-quota species such as the scallop sector, which has been significantly affected by reductions in fishing time and logistical issues related to landed catch,’ said Minister McConalogue.

Prior to Brexit, scallop caught in the English Channel were landed in the UK and shipped directly back to Ireland for processing before eing re-exported to other EU countries.

Post-Brexit, as a consequence of the TCA, these operators now face significant additional logistical and administrative burdens, with associated additional costs.

On average the days at sea fished by this fleet segment has reduced from 217 days in the period 2018-2020 to 142 days in 2021, a reduction of 34%.

This has resulted in reductions in average turnover of €227,000 (37%) across the fleet segment. This represents an averaged loss of 37.5% between trips now landed on the continent compared to previous trips which were being landed in the UK

. ‘In that context I consider it appropriate to put in place a short-term liquidity aid scheme covering losses incurred by this segment during the 2021 scallop season due to reductions in fishing time, which have led to reduced turnover, ‘ said the Minister.

To be eligible for funding, vessel owner(s)/company must have suffered a 30% or more reduction in turnover over in 2021 compared to the period 2018-2020 as a direct result of Brexit.

Payments will be based on the per days at sea lost in 2021 compared to the period 2018-2020, up to a maximum of 20 days or €80,000 per vessel.