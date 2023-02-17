New IT project will enhance the experience for agriculture shows

EFFORTS have been made to future-proof agricultural shows with the introduction of a new integrated management IT system.

Shows have reported finding it increasingly difficult in recent years to attract people to administrative positions due to the time and paperwork involved. Recognising the need to future-proof our shows, the Irish Shows Association (ISA), an all-Ireland body representing more than 135 agricultural shows, set about seeking funding to develop a cloud-based show management system to reduce the administrative burden on the volunteers who run agricultural shows.

The enforced break in its regular activities in 2020 and 2021 allowed the ISA) to focus on bringing this initiative, called the SuperShow Platform, to fruition.

The project is funded by Leader as a co-operation measure through Monaghan Integrated Development CLG, West Cork LCDC/Avondhu Blackwater Partnership CLG, Galway Rural Development CLG and South West Mayo Development Company CLG and supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Department of Agriculture as part of Project Ireland 2040.

Cllr John O’Sullivan, chair of the West Cork LCDC and Leader co-operation project partner, commended the ambitious project, stating that the platform will ‘greatly enhance the work undertaken by ISA volunteers both locally and regionally.’

‘This will, in turn, improve the organisation of such events and the visitor experience, while increasing prosperity in our rural communities. Cork County Council, the West Cork LCDC and Avondhu Blackwater Partnership CLG are delighted to cooperate with Monaghan, Mayo, Galway and the Irish Shows Association through our Leader co-operation measure,’ he said.

A group of 45 ISA member shows will be live on the new system for the coming showing season and exhibitors are encouraged to avail of this very useful service, where animal details etc will only need to be entered once and can be carried with your when entering the next participating show.

A list of all participating shows will be published on the Irish Shows Association website, www.irishshows.org.