FARM CLASSICS: New Holland’s 8000 series was pure Dutch gold

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

New Holland 8060

Horsepower

116hp

Engine

Ford 2715/ Fiat 8061

Years of manufacture

1979-1986

WITH a challenging harvest so far this year and the hope for a prolonged dry spell of weather, we’re taking a break from tractors this week to look at a combine harvester. New Holland combines have always enjoyed great success in Ireland, with 1970s ‘law of the lever’ combines to the latest touchscreen harvesters a common sight in golden fields at harvest time. Released in 1979 to take over from the 1500 range of harvesters, the 8000 series of combines continue to see use during the harvest season.

Manufactured at the famous Zedelgem combine and forage harvester plant in Belgium, the 8000 range comprises of four-walker – 8030, 8040, 8050 – and five-walker combines – 8060, 8070 and 8080. Keen-eyed enthusiasts will note the range of names on the harvesters – Sperry, Sperry New Holland and Clayson, the latter a nod to the harvesting heritage and pedigree of the combines.

Interestingly, these were the last of New Holland’s combines to sport the Clayson and Sperry names – the decals being dropped in 1986 with the release of the TX combines.

Powered by a 116hp 6 cyclinder turbocharged Ford engine, and later an optional 131hp Fiat, the 8060 is a five-walker combine with a grain tank capacity of 4500l which can unload grain at 53litres per second. The 8060 is most commonly fitted with a 15ft header.

The 8060 uses a multi-threshing system where the first separation of the grain occurs in the pre-threshing unit where much of the grain is removed from the head using a rotary separator. Next it passes through to the drum where further separation occurs and then on to the walkers. This gives aseparation area of 6.14 square meters. This multi-threshing was not available on the four-walker combines. The 8060 is fitted with an electrically activated reel speed variator, controlled from a panel in the cab.

With the bigger headers, quick attach couplings also became standard, with the electrical speed variator merely needing to be plugged in, eliminating the need for hydraulic couplings – the PTO being the only mechanical attachment required.

The factory fitted ‘TotalVision’ cab boasted a huge improvement over the outgoing 1500 series combines. Void of front pillars, it provides excellent vision, and retains the forward sliding door. To the left of the seat, handbrake type clutch levers engage the thresher, header and unloading auger, while to the right, the hydrostatic lever falls easily to hand. Mounted to the right of the operator at eye level is an all new instrument panel.

