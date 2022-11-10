New Holland TM155 was an instant hit

NEW Holland’s TM range of tractors requires little introduction – it was an instant hit. Over 22 years since its introduction, the TM is a well-respected frontline workhorse to this day, with clean examples commanding high prices.

The TM155 became the range-topper of the short wheel base TM series after a revamp and facelift of the tractors by New Holland in 2003.

This was in part due to Tier3 engine regulations which saw the relocation of the battery to make space for the addition of an intercooler along with viscous fan for greater engine efficiency and reduced emissions.

Taking over the reins from TM150 and TM165, the TM155 slotted in-between with early models easily recognised by their white bonnet decals. In 2005, the line-up received a minor face lift with a change to yellow bonnet decals, in part to shift a tainted reliability reputation earned by other models in the TM range.

Powered by the New Holland’s 7.5l turbocharged and intercooled PowerStar engine, the TM155 produces a 155hp. Rear linkage capacity is rated at a massive 10t, along with a three-speed, soft start PTO. Thanks to a swash plate hydraulic pump, 112l of oil flow per minute is on tap.

Two gearbox options were available for the 155 – New Holland’s range command or power command transmissions. Both 18F/6R transmissions, range command is semi powershift, providing six gears in each of three range – A,B&C. Power command is New Holland’s top-end fully-powershift option, allowing the operator to progress through all the gears uninterrupted, as well as providing programmable functions.

From 2003, the facelifted range and power command tractors also benefitted from a rear linkage control switch, mounted on the gear lever.

Further options for the TM155 included terraglide front axle suspension, comfort ride cab suspension, as well as the comfortable TM cab with its upmarket Grammer seat. Front linkage is also available as well as the highly-manoeuvrable supersteer front axle. Despite the front axle suspension, TM tractors have a frustrating habit of sheering off the front mudguard bracket due to absence of any rubber of spring dampener.

Interestingly, thanks to the Case-New Holland merger (CNH), the ‘facelifted’ TM range was one of the first tractors to be marketed both as New Holland and Case IH, known as the MXM.

Taking over from the Cummins-powered MX150, the red MXM155 is almost identical to the blue TM155, being manufactured in the same Basildon plant – the major differences being found in the gear and linkage controls and cab mounted indicators.

