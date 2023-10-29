Minister should resign for neglecting fishing sector, declares Collins

OPPOSITION politicians have accused the government of using ‘spin’ to hide cuts to the Irish fisheries budget in 2024, with Independent West Cork Deputy Michael Collins calling for the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to resign.

The Budget allocation for 2024 has been reduced, with the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund (Bar) not included, as the deadline for using this funding ends in December.

However Minister McConalogue insists post-budget that the Department has ‘continued support for coastal communities through investment in fisheries harbours and community piers’.

‘My goal in this budget is to support our farm and fishing families. The funding provided supports the sector’s environmental ambition and on-farm sustainability while at the same time supporting farmer incomes and providing vital infrastructure to support the development of our fishing sector and coastal communities,’ said the Minister.

However, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn described the cuts to the fisheries Budget for next year as ‘shocking.’

He said the budget allocation to fisheries and seafood for 2024 is almost half of the allocation for 2023, down from €337.45m to €176.9m.

‘Last year, the Minister boasted of a ‘record’ budget of €337.45m in 2023, pointing out that the budget had increased 62% from the previous year’s budget.

‘Those of us who were listening to the fishing and seafood industry in Ireland knew that he was adding the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund (Bar) money, and taking credit for what was essential-ly a redundancy payment to Ireland’s fishing industry to compensate for the injustice of the Brexit deal and the decommissioning of another layer of the Irish fishing fleet.

‘Minister McConalogue toured the country, announcing funding for piers and harbours, and cutting tapes as if the Irish Government were funding these projects rather than the EU Bar Fund.

‘But now this farce has all been exposed. This year’s fisheries/seafood budget is almost half of last years, down from €337.45m to €176.9m.

‘This is a shocking cut in funding.’

West Cork Deputy Collins accused Minister McConalogue of deceiving fishermen.

‘Minister McConalogue is not a trustworthy advocatefor the fishing sector or the hardworking fishermen and factory workers who rely on it,’ he said.

‘The stark lack of transparency and spin from the Minister is nothing short of deceitful. This government has failed our fisheries and seafood industry.

‘It is now clear that the longer Minister McConalogue remains in office as Fisheries Minister, the greater the damage to the sector.

‘Jobs will be lost, coastal communities and local families will suffer, and we will be left worse off.’

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said Sinn Féin had proposed a €24m range of measures for Budget 2024 including increased funding to fish producer organisations, support for small scale fish shops and processors, a continuity grant for the Irish inshore fishing fleet, increased safety equipequipment for inshore vessels, an improved budget for the Marine Institute, a guarantee fund under the Brexit Aquaculture Growth Scheme and a fuel support scheme for the fishing and seafood sectors.

‘It’s time for honesty from the government rather than dishonesty and spin. Our fisheries and seafood industry has been failed by this government,’ he said.

‘The last 12 months alone has seen production in the fishing industry down by 15%, the fleet reduced by 30%, Ireland’s fishing quota in our own waters down to less than 20%, and approximately 1,000 people at sea and ashore are losing their jobs.’

Minister McConalogue said after last week’s Budget that over the lifetime of the government €500m has been spent on the seafood sector. ‘

Over the past two years I have announced a range of schemes, worth €271m, designed to support the seafood sector and coastal communities in overcoming the impact of Brexit.

‘In December 2022 the Commission adopted the Seafood Development Programme 2021-2027.

‘The funding provision made by the government in Budget 2024 will enable this Programme to provide for further support to the sector over the coming years up to 2027 to ensure that it will not only survive, but transform to generate economic growth and sustain jobs.

‘The Programme will also provide funding to state bodies which carry out important work in the marine environment to protect our coastal natural resources.’