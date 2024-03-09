Minister hails MacSweeney’s Bord Bia tenure

AGRICULTURE Agriculture, Food and the Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue has paid tribute to Dan MacSweeney, whose period as chair of Bord Bia is concluding after six years.

Dan, from Rossmore, has been in the role since 2018, have previously spent a quarter of a century as the chief executive of Carbery.

During Dan’s tenure agriculture continued to be Ireland’s largest indigenous exporting industry, playing a vital role in Ireland’s economy with an export value exceeding €16bn in 2023, representing over 9% of in value terms of Ireland’s exports.

Minister MacSweeney hailed Dan’s ‘dedication and commitment that he gave to his role as chairman of Bord Bia over the last six years. I commend him for his leadership and contribution to the organisation.

‘His engagement with the board and sub-boards of Bord Bia, and with food businesses and producers across the agri-food sector, was very important in supporting the agri-food sector through a period of significant and numerous challenges. I wish Dan the very best for the future.’

Larry Murrin is the new chairman designate of Bord Bia to succeed Dan. Larry is co-founder and chief executive of Dawn Farms, and is chairman of his family business With Taste and a partner in Dublin restaurants Fire and Sole and through With Taste owns and operates the Eathos chain of cafés and patisseries in Dublin. He is a former Ibec president.

‘I have no doubt that Larry will guide Bord Bia to continue to deliver on its aim to bring Ireland’s outstanding food, drink and horticulture produce to the world, thus enabling growth and sustainability of our food businesses and primary producers,’ said Minister McConalogue.