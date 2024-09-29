Mahon is set to succeed Brickley at Bandon Co-op

HISTORY will be made in West Cork in 2025 as Eilis Mahon becomes the first female co-op chief executive when she takes the reins of Bandon Co-Op from Ger Brickley.

Bandon Co-op announced last week that Ger would be stepping down after 11 years leading the group. He will leave his post on January 1st, although he will continue working with the co-op on a contract basis.

Ms Mahon, the current managing director of Bandon Vale Cheese Ltd, will be promoted by the board to chief executive of Bandon Co-op. Eilis has worked with Bandon Cooperative since 2009 when the Co-op purchased Bandon Vale from the Mahon family and has since developed the business to be a key part of Bandon Co-operative’s performance

‘Ger informed us that he will step down as CEO on January 1st 2025 though he has committed to continuing to work on a contract basis with Bandon Co-operative concentrating on key strategic priority projects,’ said Bandon chairman Vincent O’Donovan.

‘The Board would like to thank Ger for his contribution to the development of the Co-op and its subsidiaries over the past 10 years which have witnessed a period of considerable growth and development for which Ger and the management team deserve our appreciation. The Board is delighted that Ger has committed to continuing to aid in the delivery of Bandon Co-op’s business plans.’

The board appointed Morgan McKinlay to lead the appointment process of Mr Brickley’s successor and Ms Mahon was chosen as his replacement. She holds a master’s degree in Lean Business Systems from UCC and has qualified as a Chartered Director from the Institute of Directors in 2024.

‘Eilis is keenly aware of the challenges facing agriculture in West Cork from retaining the nitrates derogation to continuing to improve the service and returns the Co-op can deliver for its suppliers and customers. I know that she is looking forward to the challenge of this important role and I am confident that she will have a positive impact,’ said

Mr O’Donovan.

West Cork ICMS chairperson DJ Keohane congratulated Ms Mahon on her appointment and said her elevation would be popular ‘as her familiarity with every aspect of the co-op’s business was widely acknowledged, as was her expertise’.

The West Cork ICMSA chair also paid warm tribute to Mr Brickley who, he said, has steered Bandon through challenging times with aplomb and skill, without ever losing the confidence of his farmer-suppliers.