Local ICMSA meeting on climate change, and more

January 20th, 2023 11:42 AM

By Southern Star Team

The ICMSA meeting will focus on climate change and sustainability. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE local executive of ICMSA will hold a meeting on ‘Sustainability, Climate Change and Dairy Markets’ on Monday January 23rd at 8pm in The Copper Grove, Bandon.

Speakers and contributors include Cormac O’Keeffe, chairperson of Carbery Group; Paul Smyth, ICMSA’s executive secretary to their dairy committee, and ICBF.

Chairperson of West Cork ICMSA, Eileen Calnan said: ‘We have to meet and get that exchange of know-how and information going. Cork – and West Cork in particular – is the absolute heart of Ireland’s multi-billion euro dairy sector and we are determined to help, guide and advise our members and local farmers as they transition through to what will be a very different context. West Cork ICMSA is committed to making that happen in a way that preserves our area’s special commercial, social and cultural strengths.’

***

