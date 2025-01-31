Local clubs shine at Capers finals

BOTH Ballinascarthy and Kilmeen Macra clubs represented the region in the National Capers Variety Show semi-finals last weekend in Tipperary and Kilkenny respectively, delivering captivating performances.

While they didn’t progress to the finals, their creativity and entertainment value left an impression on audiences with both clubs nominated for awards on the night.

Carbery’s Nicole Keohane collaborated with the Macra Women in Agriculture Working Group to host a Cultivating Balance and Well-Being Workshop in the Ballinadee Bus, an inspiring initiative supporting members’ mental and physical health.

In Beara, a successful tractor run has the club gearing up and restarted for more exciting events.

Locals aged between 17 and 35 are encouraged to get involved — contact Beara Macra for details.

Looking ahead, the Carbery Talent Competition is set for Friday, February 7th, with the venue to be confirmed. Whether you’re a singer, dancer, instrumentalist, or comedian, this is your chance to shine, individually or as part of a group.

Volleyball returns in March, so start practising now! Watch this space for details of an upcoming volleyball practice night!

Meanwhile, impromptu debating kicks off in early February, with a buzz in the air as this year’s Macra Presidential Elections approach.

Exciting times lie ahead for the organisation — watch this space!