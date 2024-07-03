Leslie bids farewell to Lisavaird after 44 years

LISAVAIRD Co-Op is bidding farewell to Leslie Sweetnam, who will retire this month after 44 years of dedicated service to the co-op.

Leslie served as manager at Lisavaird’s pig farm at Kippagh & Derryduff and has been a cornerstone of the pig farming community, contributing significantly to its success and sustainability.

His retirement marks the end of an era, but it also heralds the beginning of a new chapter with Howard Monds stepping up as the new pig farm manager.

Howard, who has worked alongside Leslie as assistant manager for several years, is well-prepared to lead the dedicated team of five, which includes John O’Regan, Pawel Mezyk, James Grace and Barry Creed.

Lisavaird Piggeries uses feed made from locally harvested crops, that are processed at Lisavaird’s state-of-the-art mill to create high-quality animal feed.

Lisavaird pig farms at Kippagh and Derryduff are Bord Bia-approved, with an emphasis on quality and sustainability.

New pig farm manager Howard Monds is excited to continue the legacy that Leslie has built.

‘Our team is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability that Lisavaird Co-Op is known for,’ he said.

Leslie, along with colleagues who have retired in recent years from Lisavaird Co-Op and retired board members were honoured and celebrated at a retirement event on Friday June 28th at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.