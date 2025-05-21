Launch of Belgooly Agriculture Show

NOW in its 79th year, this year’s Belgooly Show promises something for everyone over the coming June bank holiday weekend.

The show’s launch took place at the Huntsman Bar in Belgooly last Thursday night, and chairman John Stanley paid tribute to all who made 2024’s show such a success. He said they were blessed with great weather, and that it was refreshing to see the return of so many volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and supporters.

‘Agricultural shows like ours demonstrate rural life at its very best, including horses, cattle and local produce. It also offers the opportunity for people to meet up and have a chat with neighbours and friends,’ said John.

‘The world has changed considerably since our last show and not always for the better, but it’s vital that communities stay and work together and get to know each other.’

He added that the much-loved Tea Tent is at the hub of their annual show and that’s where everyone catches up with the news. He also thanked the many sponsors who make the show happen and also paid testament to Kevin and Claire Cooney for allowing the show be held on their land.

Attendees were told that the prize fund for this year’s show will exceed €10,000 and the show will feature 20 horse classes, as well as 19 pony classes. The cattle section will feature Holstein, Friesian and Jersey dairy classes while the beef section will include Aberdeen Angus, Belgian Blue, Hereford, Limousin and Simmental breeds.

Other highlights of this year’s show included the fun dog show, which has 14 classes, and Irish dancing. There will also be prizes for the most suitably dressed lady and bonny baby at the show. There will also be a display of vintage machinery and vintage cars, while the mobile pet farm is also making a welcoming return.

Meanwhile, in the domestic tent there will be over 50 classes of competition to suit everyone, from baking, arts and crafts and photography.

Belgooly Show will take place on Saturday, May 31st at Ballingarry, Belgooly from 10am. More information can be found at the show website.