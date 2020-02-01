Large turnout for ploughing event

CLONAKILTY’S 36th Annual Ploughing Match took place recently at Lisselane on the lands of the Twomey family, by their kind permission.

The weather on the day was exceptionally good, being dry and sunny which drew a large crowd of spectators. There was a large entry of 44 competitors and the keenest of competition in all classes. This was the third Sunday in a row for ploughing and competition is getting quite intense for places at the All Ireland in Carlow in September which gave the judges – Pat Brandon, Eamon Meade and Michael McEvoy from Laois and Trevor Fleming from East Cork – a good challenging afternoon. The steward on the day was Willie Stokes.

Results are as follows:

Senior Tractor: 1st Kieran Coakley, 2nd Jim Grace, 3rd John Murphy, 4th Jackie O’Driscoll, 5th John A O’Donovan; Under 28: 1st Gerard Kirby, 2nd Aidan O’Donovan, 3rd Niall O’Driscoll; Under 21: 1st James O’Sullivan, 2nd Ian O’Farrell, 3rd Noel Nyhan, 4th James Jennnings; Intermediate: 1st Stanley Deane, 2nd Denis McCarthy; Trailer Vintage: 1st John Wolfe, 2nd Michael Bennett; Open Hydraulic Vintage: 1st Dennis Cummins, 2nd Mike Coomey, 3rd Lesley Wolfe, 4th Phelim Cotter, joint 5th John O’Neill and Michael Walshe; Confined Hydraulic Vintage: 1st Vincent Bennett, 2nd Ite Weisema, 3rd Jer Collins, 4th Sean McCarthy; Single Furrow: 1st Gordon Jennings; Ladies: 1st Ellen Nyhan, 2nd Rachel O’Driscoll; 3 Furrow: 1st Matthew Coakley, 2nd John Keohane; Horse Class: 1st Rose Nyhan; Under 40 Horse: 1st Shane McCarthy; Open Reversible: 1st Jer Coakley, 2nd Liam O’Driscoll, 3rd Michael Wycherley; Under 28 Reversible: 1st Florence Wycherley, 2nd Conor O’Farrell, 3rd Daniel Tobin; Standard Reversible: 1st Timmy Lawlor, 2nd Jerry Creedon; Macra: 1st David Walshe, 2nd Cian Harrington, 3rd Andrew O’Donovan; Upcoming fixtures: Kilmeen Sunday next January 26th and Cahermore on Sunday 2nd February.

2020 ploughing fixtures: February 2nd, Cahermore; February 9th, Timoleague; February 16th, Clogagh; February 23rd, Kilbrittain, county ploughing finals.