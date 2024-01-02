Kelly says rewards must be in place for 'carbon farming'

IRELAND South MEP Seán Kelly says that Irish farmers must be rewarded for their efforts in reducing carbon as he pushed the benefits of ‘carbon farming’.

Mr Kelly was speaking after the European Parliament’s overwhelming support for the Carbon Removal Certification Framework, an initiative advancing what has been termed carbon farming – incentivising use of land storing carbon.

‘Carbon farming is a holistic approach that seeks to sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in our soils. It aims to reward farmers for reducing emissions and increasing carbon sequestration,’ he said.

He said the challenges faced by farmers in West Cork and indeed throughout Europe in accessing carbon markets was due to the absence of authorised tools for measuring, reporting, and verifying emission reductions on farms.

‘To overcome this obstacle, the European Commission has proposed the Carbon Removal Certification Framework,’ he said.

The proposed framework targets sectors, including agriculture, forestry, and industry. ‘The planned certificates will serve as proof of high-quality carbon removal, offering a new income opportunity for various industries. We aim to incentivise businesses to capture and store carbon, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

‘Carbon farming presents an economic opportunity for our sector. As the global demand for sustainable products grows, we have the chance to position Ireland as a leader in carbon-neutral practices. We need to ensure that farmers receive fair compensation for their contribution to carbon sequestration, and that the benefits are equitably distributed.‘