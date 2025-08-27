Farming & Fisheries

July 2025 milk price

August 27th, 2025 8:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Carbery has reduced their milk price for the month of July. If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 50.02cpl, inclusive of VAT, 0.5cpl SCC bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery said the milk supply had strengthened globally, ‘and this combined with uncertainty around tariffs and global trade performance is causing markets and commodity prices to soften.

We continue to monitor global markets with the aim of delivering the best milk price possible to our shareholders, in line with market performance.’

