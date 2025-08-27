Time to get cover crops in the ground

As the deadline of September 15th approaches for planting cover crops under the ACRES scheme, Elmer Koomans of Fruit Hill Farm, near Bantry, says they’re pretty hectic at the moment, as harvesting comes to a close earlier than usual.

‘In other years, harvesting went into September, and by then all that would be viable would be brassicas, mustard seed, leafy turnips, which can be sown quite late, things like that.’

Early sowing, before the end of August, allows a wider range of species to be used, many of which need more time to establish and deliver benefits before autumn comes.

Elmer says that while they are largely busy with organic farms, as there has been such an increase in certified holdings, they are seeing more business from ‘conventional’ farmers.

‘I think the main reason is that we have such a wide range of seeds for crops available and I don’t think the price difference is huge when buying large or bulk quantities. We also supply smaller quantities easily, so farmers can trial smaller areas.’

Cover crops reduce nutrient leaching from the soil, and as the name suggests, gives cover to the ground, while also suppressing weeds, and preventing soil erosion.

Clovers, for example, are good for fixing nitrogen, while tillage radish can help to break up pans in the soil.

Other considerations need to be made, for example, does phosphorus need to be unlocked from the soil? a complaint for which buckwheat can be useful.

Under the ACRES scheme, the crop must be established without ploughing, and must remain in situ from planting until January 1st.

The seed mix must comprise at least two species.

Teagasc tillage specialist Ciaran Collins states that the sowing date is crucial,; an earlier date allows for more growth, and more nitrates will be taken up.

An experiment on a cover crop of mustard found a reduction for each three-week delay in sowing, so the ‘clear message is to plan cover crops as soon as straw is removed to reap the benefits’.

Collins also notes that certain criteria are included as part of the Nitrates Directive, including that farmers are required to sow a catch crop within 14 days of baling or harvest; in some cases it is 10 days.

Teagasc crops specialist Shay Phelan notes that oilseed rape appears to be this year’s ‘success story’, and for those intending to grow the crop certain considerations need to be taken into account for 2026.

Ideally, there should be a five-year gap from the previous crop, and farmers need to be mindful of not burying the seed too deep.