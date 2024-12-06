ICMSA encourages West Cork members to attend agm

ICMSA members from West Cork are being invited to attend the organisation’s AGM at the Radisson Blu outside Limerick on December 2nd, with the tone of the meeting ‘for farmers, by farmers’.

Association president Dennis Drennan said the message they were getting back strongly from members attending the area and county meetings was the need to focus strongly on ‘core’ farmer concerns. He said that with that political and non-farming input will be kept to a minimum for the 2024 agm.

‘I’d urge our great West Cork members to travel if possible and join us and participate,’ said Mr Drennan.

‘It’s time that we heard from those individuals and organisations charged with directly developing and strategizing for the Irish farm sector and the wider agri-food sector.’

Ornua chief executive Conor Galvin will speak on the dairy market outlook and whether we’ll see the recent rally carry through to ‘peak production’ in 2025 and beyond. ‘We also expect to hear what Ornua’s plans are in the event of the introduction of the tariffs threatened by the incoming Trump administration,’ said Mr Drennan.

Brendan Gleeson, secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine will also address the AGM and his theme is ‘Key Farm Policy Issues to 2030’, where he will outline what the Department believe will be the key policy changes facing Irish farmers over the next six years.

Many farmers have questions about the efficacy and relevance of Bord Bia’s schemes and, Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’Toole will address those and throw some light on some of the more controversial areas.

‘There’s so much to get through and we greatly value our tradition of robust and businesslike Q & A of speakers while extending to them all the respect and welcome that they deserve,’ said Mr Drennan. ‘The venue is excellent for what promises to be another great ICMSA event.’

‘For enquiries telephone 061-314677 or email [email protected] and indicate intention to attend because the numbers will be capped,’ added Mr Drennan.