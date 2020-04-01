HoofCare...cares for your needs

HoofCareDirect is an online, family-run business, based in Ballynoe, near Fermoy. The aim of the business is to supply the highest quality of trimming and hoof care products at affordable prices.

Hoof care is important for cattle, whether beef or dairy, cow or bull. Lame cows don’t thrive, so hoof care is particularly important for them. Whether you’re a farmer, professional hoof trimmer or a veterinary practice, the products at HoofCareDirect will meet all your needs.

The core product is the rollover crate, which comes as a mobile or fixed unit.

Developed in 2011 by Maeve O’Keeffe and her father Eddie, the Inspect4 crate was designed to take the heavy lifting out of hoof trimming and hoof care. Coming from a dairy background, the O’Keeffe family knew exactly what it took to look after their animals. The crate they developed ensures that hoof care would no longer be a tough, dirty, hard physical, back breaking job.

The Inspect4 mobile hoof trimming crate was developed to improve safety for the operator and the animal, and reduce the physical work associated with hoof trimming. It allows a single operator to manage hoof pairing tasks quickly and safely.

It also allows for fast entry and exit, using hydraulic rear and head gates. All four feet of the animal are fully restrained, it is comfortable for them, and is suitable to handle large bulls up to 1.2 tonnes. It is also easy to toe behind a jeep or van.

The Inspect4 fixed hoof trimming crate is ideal for treating lame cows and bulls, heifer teat sealing, dehorning, castrating, dosing, and inserting dry cow tubes and mastitis tubes safely.

Each crate is made to order to suit individual requirements.

As well as the crates, HoofCareDirect also supplies the highest quality hoof trimming and hoof care supplies at affordable prices, with an easy, fast and economical service.

They supply glue and shoes, bandages and treatments, knives, tools and sharpening equipment, and protective wear.

Their website is designed to make the purchase hassle-free, with simple online ordering and convenient home delivery.

You will find Inspect4 at most of the big agricultural shows throughout the year where full demonstrations are offered. You can also arrange a viewing of the crates at the home of Inspect4 in Ballynoe.

For more information on all of the products available, visit www.hoofcaredirect.com