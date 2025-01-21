New scheme to help transitioning to organic farming

APPLICATIONS have reopened for the Organic Processing Investment Grant (Opig) scheme with an allocation of €3.5m in 2025.

The scheme provides funding to processors who wish to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing and storage of organic products.

This new tranche of the scheme will remain open until February 8th. Applications can be made by post or email by the closing date.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett, said there are now 5,400 farmers are farming organically or in the process of converting to organic farming.

‘I know from talking to processors that there is significant interest in the Opig scheme.

This scheme, along with the ongoing work of Bord Bia and the entire sector, demonstrates to organic farmers that we are making every effort to ensure that there will be strong demand for their produce,’ said Sen Hackett.

‘Last September a new National Organic Strategy was launched for 2024-2030, continued investment in processing capacity being a key priority for the sector, and this scheme will ultimately help us to ensure that farmers receive a premium price for organic product.’

The National Organic Strategy aims to increase in wholesale food value from €200m in 2024 to €750m by 2030.

While 20 million litres of organic milk were produced in 2030, the strategy hopes to double this to 40 million litres by 2030.

Organic beef numbers will double in 2025 to 4,000 tonnes, with beef output targeted to increase to 12,000 tonnes by 2030. Organic sheep numbers will treble in 2026 compared to 2024, with lamb output estimated to increase to 3,000 tonnes to 2030, from 500 tonnes in 2024.

The tillage area is expected to more than double by 2030, with oats and combi-crops (protein and cereal) offering major opportunities. A DAFM organic feed survey estimates a need for 50,000 tonnes of livestock feed (concentrates and straights) this winter and around 30,000 tonnes of this will be imported.

Poultry production could increase significantly, with potential for a 50% increase in egg production, to 53 million eggs, annually.

Ireland is the leading producer in the EU in organic aquaculture, with a 42% market share, but the Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is eyeing further growth.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said there is a focus on ensuring that organic farmers, fishers and food producers are competitive, productive, and economically sustainable. ‘The incomes of our producers are central and critical to the success of our FoodVision 2030 strategy, as they are the bedrock of our world-class organic agri-food sector,’ he said

In April 2024, the Government approved the Green Public Procurement (GPP) Strategy that mandates that 10% of the value of food purchased via public procurement must be accounted for by produce that is certified organic. The food categories to which the 10% organic rule applies are cereals, fresh beef, lamb, pork, poultry, fish, vegetables, and dairy produce.

‘We need to make sure as much of this as possible is Irish organic food,’ said Sen Hackett.