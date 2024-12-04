Hawkins: Dairying ‘unviable’ to many if derogation reduced

ANY further reduction in the nitrates derogation is likely to make farming unviable for families in West Cork, the chief executive of Carbery Jason Hawkins has warned.

In a letter to this week’s Southern Star, the Carbery chief warned that the derogation was vital to the future of the dairy industry in the South West.

Mr Hawkins said Carbery and the West Cork co-ops support 1,180 farming families, bolstering rural communities, as he said political and government support is need to ‘ensure the sector’s longevity’.

The nitrates derogation permits farmers to maintain higher stocking rates … Any further reduction in the derogation limit could render farming financially unviable for the average Carbery farming family,’ he said.

‘Collectively, we must champion family farms, secure family incomes, and safeguard the future of our rural communities.’