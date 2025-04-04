Grace represents Macra in Budapest

BY ANNE BARRETT

AS the Macra Presidential election race continues, Carbery members have been taking part in all the region has to offer.

Grace Dineen from Ballinascarthy Macra was recently selected to represent Macra at the 2025 Rural Youth Europe Study Session on Rural Advocacy in Budapest, Hungary.

The event brought together young people from various rural organisations across Europe, including from countries like Austria and Wales, to explore the role of advocacy in rural communities. Carbery members also recently went on a tour of Macroom Buffalo farm, which was enjoyed by all – tasting the produce at the end was a particular bonus.

Carbery Macra will be hosting the national semi-final of impromptu debating in Ballinascarthy hall on Saturday April 5th. Come along to watch the teams battle it out on the night.

Daniel O’Brien of Ballinascarthy Macra will be representing the region at the Mr Personality Festival in Kilkenny – members are looking forward to a great weekend coming up soon, on April 25-26th. Early bird tickets on sale now so don’t miss the chance to come along!

From cinema nights to tag rugby coming up, follow us on social media to hear all the latest updates from Carbery Macra.