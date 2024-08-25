Funding available to protect heritage buildings in Cork

Owners and guardians of historic and protected structures in Co Cork may apply for funding from the Cork County Council to repair and preserve their properties.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) for 2025 has been announced by Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD.

This year, successful applicants can receive increased grants of up to €50,000 to repair and conserve their historic properties.

Protected structures, proposed protected structures and properties located within architectural conservation areas are eligible to apply. The scheme also offers funding for buildings with distinctive local and regional character and for historic shopfronts. In previous years the scheme has supported projects ranging from churches and thatched houses to country houses, town houses and school buildings. Chief executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell pointed out that Co Cork has close to 3,000 protected structures and 52 architectural conservation areas. ‘The Built Heritage Investment Scheme has benefited the county’s heritage significantly in the last number of years. In 2023 and 2024, 33 historic properties in the county have benefited from an investment of over €330,000 under the scheme.’

The deadline for submission of completed applications is 4pm on Friday September 27th.

Applications can be made by emailing [email protected] or a hard copy may be submitted to the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, Cork County Council, Heritage and Conservation Office, Floor 3, Planning Department, County Hall, Cork.

For info and application forms see the heritage and conservation section of corkcoco.ie or email [email protected].