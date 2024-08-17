Former co-op boss Cronin joins Ifac board

IFAC, Ireland’s farming, food and agribusiness specialist professional services firm is delighted to announce that former ceo of Newmarket Co-op, Michael Cronin is joining its board.

Michael will join the board of ifac as an independent non-executive director, effective September 1st.

Michael brings an in-depth knowledge of the Irish food industry, gained from his long tenure as CEO of Newmarket Co-op and his time as chairman of Ornua between 2002 and 2010, as well as his current board membership of Bord Bia.

Michael is an active independent non-executive director and serves on the board of a number of companies. He has extensive experience in both board membership and board chair positions.

Mr Cronin said he was delighted to be appointed, ‘especially at a time when the firm is strengthening its position in the Irish market. I am looking forward to making a positive impact and contributing value by supporting ifac’s future development and helping the firm to realise its full growth potential.’

Board chair Brendan Lawlor said that Michael’s strategic skills will be valuable as Ifac pursues a range of new initiatives and solidifies its position in the market.

A top-ten accountancy firm with a 30-office footprint and a dedicated team of 500 professionals, Ifac has been committed to serving its farming, food, and agri-business clients across the country for the past 49 years.