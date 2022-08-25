Ford’s high and confident 7700

THE big selling point for Ford tractors in the mid 1970s was the release of their all new quiet or ‘Q Cab’, also affectionately known as the bubble cab. In 1975, Ford launched two main series of tractors- the more compact 600 series and larger 700 series, easily recognisable by the sheer difference in stature. The 700 series spanned 4 tractors – the 6700, 7700, 8700 and 9700.

What is interesting about the first two tractors is the overlap from the 600 series, the 6600 and the 7600 being largely similar. However, despite their mechanical similarities, the 7700 is the real big brother of the 7600 being a heavier, more engineered workhorse.

The high and confident stature of the 7700 would lead one to believe that is the home to a large six-cylinder engin. However, it shares the same 4.4l turbocharged powerplant as the 7600 producing a useful 97hp. The synchromesh transmission provides 16F and 4R, with a floor mounted dual power kick switch and is in the classic Ford layout with reverse on the main gearstick.

Fitted with a single assistor ram, lift capacity is 2900kg. However, the oil flow is a mediocre 35l/min making tipping larger trailers slow work. The front axle is perched out under the nose making the tractor very nimble, with hydrostatic steering minimising turning effort, despite its longer wheelbase. 540rpm PTO is standard with 1000rpm speed optional from the factory, while the tractor features twin fuel tanks.

The stand-out feature of this American built 7700 is its bold styling. Not only does it feature ‘Ford’ emblazoned on the high nose and bonnet, a towering exhaust stack-often accompanied by a bowl air filter almost as high – and chunky front weights, the 7700 has a flat floor Super Q cab, the envy of 7600 owners using the straddle Q-Cab with the gear sticks between the legs.

The flat deck Q Cab is 1970s tractor luxury. An adjustable Bostrom Viking seat with armrests provides a commanding view out of the cab. The flat floor free of any obstructions makes for easy access, and the pendulum clutch and brake pedals are far easier on the knees.

Rocker pedal, foot operated dual power removes the need to stretch for a lever, allowing for gear and Dual Power shifting simultaneously. The two gear sticks are mounted to the right of the driver within easy reach along with the linkage and hydraulic controls.

So why did the 7600 prove more popular than the 7700? Most believe the answer is simple – it was cheaper!

