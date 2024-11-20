Forde family celebrates Milk Quality award win

THE Forde family from Ballinadee are celebrating this week after they were confirmed as the overall winner of the 2024 Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards.

Glenn Forde and his wife Pamela and their twin sons, 12-year-olds Conor and Shea, are farming on Horsehill, overlooking the Bandon River near Ballinadee.

They were announced as winners at the awards night at the Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty last Wednesday night.

The Awards, now running 20 years, showcases the best of Irish dairy farming and serves as an opportunity for Carbery to recognise its milk suppliers and their commitment to achieving the highest standards in quality and sustainability.

With 250 cows, Glenn’s milk solids average 523kg per cow.

Farming is truly a family affair for the Forde family. Glenn’s parents Maynard and Margaret remain involved in a supporting role, on hand to help and advise. The farm has always taken on apprentices and Glenn is a very positive ambassador for farming as a career.

‘It gives me great pep in my step to see young people getting an interest in farming,’ says Glenn, who believes the busy lifestyle can allow for time spent with loved ones. ‘Yes there is sometimes pressure and stress but the hours can be flexible, and can give a good quality of life. It’s important to me to go training and matches with the kids and farming allows me to do that.’

The Forde farm was bought by Glenn’s grandfather in the 1940s (the farm was the number two supplier to Bandon Co-op), and Glenn took over from his father Maynard in 2006, expanding from 80 to 250 cows.

The family now farm 245 acres. A new parlour was installed in 2012 and is just one in a range of measures introduced to steadily grow the head and improve efficiency. Sustainability has also been an important part of this investment, with Glenn being one of the first participants in the Carbery Greener Dairy Farms group. He is also a member of the board of Bandon Co-op.

Carbery chief executive Jason Hawkins extended congratulations to the Forde family. ‘In Glenn and in all of our finalists across the West Cork Co-ops, this year, and for the past 20 years, we are proud to showcase and celebrate their commitment to progressive and sustainable farming for the future,’ he said.

‘We are delighted to have this opportunity to celebrate the great work done by our farmer shareholders. Farmers are central to everything we do – and they in turn are ambassadors for the wider industry that supports 55,000 jobs in Ireland.’

The judges for this year’s competition, Paddy Barrett and Barry Ryan, Quality Managers, Carbery, John McNamara, Teagasc, and Aoife Healy O’Driscoll, farm sustainability mnager, Carbery, were impressed by the commitment to quality across all farms this year, the dedication of the farmers and the levels of commitment to sustainable initiatives.

Jason and Elaine Wolfe, from Stouke, Ballydehob, were the Drinagh Co-Op winners. The shortlist from Drinagh also included Jim and Frances Pyburn, Dunbeacon, Durrus, and Michael and Anne Duggan, Ballyboy, Dunmanway.

Teddy and Cillian Cullinane, from Ballinascarthy, were the Barryroe winners, with the shortlist also including Martin Galvin, Old Court, Kinsale and TJ and Marie Barry, Garrettstown, Ballinspittle.

Caroline O’Neill from Crohane, Ballinascarthy was the Lisavaird Co-Op winner. The shortlist also featured Colman, Breda, and Patrick McCarthy, Ballinavar, Rosscarbery, and Timothy and Tadgh Feen, Ballyluck, Ardfield.

The Forde family were the Bandon Co-op winners with Thomas, Adam, and Jacqueline Gleasure, Knockleigh, Belgooly, and John Hurley of Ardkitt, Ballineen also shortlisted.

Carbery Group chairman, Vincent O’Donovan, added: ‘With over 17,500 family dairy farms in Ireland, it’s so important that we recognise the hard work that they do each day to produce quality, sustainable milk. The Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards have recognised and celebrated farming families and custodians of the land in West Cork for the past 20 years.

‘Farmers are the backbone of the rural economy, and, in my first year as chairman, it is a privilege to showcase the work that they do.’