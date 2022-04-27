FARM CLASSICS: This Magnum packed a fair punch

With Peter O'Brien

IN tractor circles, the name ‘Magnum’ is instantly associated with high horsepower Case IH tractors.

Launched in 1988, the Magnum was the first joint venture after the merge of the Case and International Harvester tractor companies under their parent firm – Tenneco – and the Magnum name is still used to this day.

Assembled at the Racine plant in Wisconsin, the initial four model Magnum 7100 series line up quickly earned a reputation as tough, durable and powerful workhorses and Case IH had a tough act to follow to find a replacement.

As the saying goes – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – and Case took their tried and tested Magnum formula and released the Magnum 7200 series in 1994. From a glance, these ‘new’ tractors looked almost identical to their processors. However ,some improvements had been made, over 200 in fact according to Case IH, including the new range topping 7250 Magnum producing a whopping 265hp.

At the heart of these tractors is the tried and tested 8.3l lump of a Cummins/Case engine, turbocharged and intercooled with a 24valve cylinder head, the 7240 (pictured) pumps out 245hp.

Improvements included the relocation of the internal exhaust box to the exhaust stack which improved both fuel consumption and engine running temperature due to reduced back pressure.

Although four reverse gears were an option on later 7100 series, all 7200 tractors had four reverse speeds as standard.

Two powershift transmission choices were available 18F/4R or 24F/6R thanks to a creeper option – both 40kph. At the back end, the beefy CAT3 linkage benefitted from mudguard mounted linkage controls and a 540 PTO was now also standard.

At the front, the 4wd drive axle offered an improved turning lock as well as more functionality.

A three-way rocker switch provided the operator with 4wd on, off (with four-wheel braking), as well an auto function which disengaged as the brakes were applied.

While there were many minor in cab improvements, the red levered hand throttle benefitted from a slightly lower and more angled design which made quite a difference when using the powershift gear lever which runs on a very close, parallel gate.

Unfortunately, no effort was made to improve skyward visibility from the back window caused by the air conditioning overhang.

A final update for the 7200 Magnums arrived with the Pro Series, easily identified by the blue decal swish and Pro lettering, with even more power and greater refinement.

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Case Magnum

7240 Pro

Horsepower

245 HP

Engine

Cummins 8.3l

Years of manufacture

1994-1997