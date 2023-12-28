FARM CLASSICS: Nuffield’s old warrior remains vintage favourite

BY PETER O'BRIEN

IT has been almost 55 years since the production of the last ‘poppy orange’ Nuffield tractor.

Rebranded as ‘Leyland Tractors’ due to merger in 1969, the striking orange was replaced by a two-tone blue, however the tractors remain very popular amongst vintage enthusiasts.

The Nuffield story begins just after World War II, with William Morris, of Morris Motors (cars), was requested by the British government to delve into tractor manufacturing in an effort to boost post-war food production.

A hugely interesting individual, Morris had been given the title of Lord Nuffield – the part of Oxford he was from – and chose the Nuffield name for his new tractor enterprise.

Dr Herbert Merriot, previously of David Brown tractors, headed the charge and the first Nuffield tractors were produced in Birmingham. Known as ‘The Universal M4’, they were released in 1948.

Later in the 1950s, Morris, Austin & Nuffield would merge into the British Motor Corporation (BMC). Fast forward to the mid 1960s and the release of the Nuffield 10/60, along with its smaller sibling, the 10/42. The model numbering is simple once explained – the 10 relating to number of forward gears, while the 60 referring to the tractors horsepower.

Production of all Nuffield tractors was moved to Bathgate, Scotland from 1963. The 10/60 is powered by a BMC 3.8 litre engine producing 60hp, a direct competitor for the Massey Ferguson 65.

Substantial horsepower for its period, the engine was pushed to its upper levels which led to reliability issues at times. Customary for Nuffield tractors, the engine throttle is controlled by a satisfyingly large lever to the operators left which pulls down nicely to the knee when fully open.

Boasting Britain’s first 10-speed transmission, a short stubby lever on the transmission housing selects the five forward and a reverse gear, which is doubled thanks to a Hi-Lo gear selected by a lever on the left hand side of the gearbox casing. The tractor has a high domineering stance with is reflected in its heavy build quality, the tractor tipping the scales at over 2.5tons.

The 10/60 was also the first Nuffield tractor to be fitted with dry disc brakes. The tractor is equipped with draft control and independent 540 PTO, and power steering was available as an option as well as a rear mounted pulley.

Interestingly, the gauges and dials are not located in the traditional position behind the steering wheel, but ahead of the gearstick above the transmission.

