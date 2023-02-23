FARM CLASSICS: Nordic Valtra 900 is a real pocket rocket tractor

DESPITE many name changes, Valtra tractors have a firm foothold in the Irish tractor market.

The Nordic brand made excellent inroads in the 1990s, thanks to the 50 series range of tractors. Earning a reputation as well-built, reliable and powerful tractors, the 50 series were available as the large six-cylinder Mega and the medium size four-cylinder Mezzo ranges of tractors.

However, a smaller Valtra also made a name for itself a lightweight, nimble yet powerful tractor equally at home around the farmyard or in the field – especially when fitted with a loader.

Launched in 1997, the Valtra 100 series comprised four models – the 600, 700, 800 and 900 with 60hp, 70hp 80hp and 90hp respectively. The Valtra 900 in particular enjoyed great success in Ireland, selling in large numbers.

With a similar angular, razor edge styling to its larger siblings¬ – the 900 is powered by Valtra’s SISU 4.4l 420 engine, turbocharged to produce 90hp.

Interestingly, this is the same powerplant used in the larger 6850, which shows how under stressed the engine is powering the 900. Weighing in at a 3.5tons, the 900 has a hydraulic 52l/min and a lift capacity of 3.4 tons – almost the same as the tractors weight.

The 900 is most commonly fitted with a 16F/8R gearbox operated by three levers to the left of the operator. The near black handled lever operates the splitter, while the middle green handle selects gears 1-4. The far right lever with its blue handle selects hi, lo and reverse, with a creeper gear also an option.

The cab of the 900 is small, yet very well laid out and provides great levels of visibility. The dashboard is inherited from the larger Valtras, with a PTO engagement lever to the left and hand throttle to the right.

A single lever down to the right of the operator’s seat controls the two spool valves, and it is common to find an extra single lever spool fitted.

As well as this the tractor’s rear linkage controls may be manual, or fitted with Valtra’s high spec, but optional AutoControl which provides electronic control of the rear linkage. The side panels are easily removed for servicing with the lower section split with a hinge for easy daily checks. A real pocket rocket tractor, the 900 is well able to punch above its weight.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork