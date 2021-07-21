Farm Classics: New Holland TS115 light and nimble, but packed a punch

Farm Classics with Peter O'Brien

THE TS range of New Holland tractors was a direct replacement for the popular 40 series tractors, which first appeared in 1992.

With the long wheel base 60//TM tractors charged with the heavy lifting role, the TS tractors were aimed at farmers and contractors looking for a light and nimble tractor, on a short wheel base frame, that could still pack a punch.

The TS115 is the bestselling and flagship model of the four tractors in the TS range, replacing the 7840, capable of clocking high hours paired with great reliability.

Inheriting tried and tested components of the 40 series, the TS115 is powered by the bulletproof Powerstar engine, producing 115hp. However, it is common for these tractors to have a turbocharger retro fitted as well as fuelling tweaks, bringing horsepower to 135. On models fitted with twin assistor rams, lift capacity is almost seven tons.

New Holland also introduced its Dynamic front mudguards which turned away from the tractor body as the wheels locked, allowing greater manoeuvrability with a steering angle of 55 degrees.

Three 40k transmission options are available – the fully manual dual command and synchro command, while electro shift proved to be the most popular transmission on the TS115 providing eight gears split into two clutchless packs, as well as Hi/Low ranges. After a few years on the market, the transmission received a further boost with an electronic shuttle being added to the left of the steering console.

In the six-post deluxe cab, options are endless with a choice of analogue or digital dash, electronic or manual lift control as well as two extra spool valves. The cab is a pleasant place to spend a working day with all controls logically placed and within easy reach.

Cleverly designed frameless doors have opening latches integrated into the handles, while a joystick that operates two spool valves is well received by operators, especially when using a front loader. Excellent all round visibility is aided by both the exhaust and breather stack located on the left and right front pillars as well as the sloping nose of the tractor.

Bonnet paintwork can prove to be an issue on these tractors (along with TM models) and it is common to see black patches where the blue paint has lifted. The infamous swing out New Holland hitch is prone to excessive wear, rattling like a pocket of loose change, with the swing down mechanism often bolted up or replaced entirely.

•Contact Peter at [email protected]

gmail.com or see Instagram @flashphotoscork

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

New Holland TS115

Horsepower

115hp

Engine

PowerStar 7.5L

Years of manufacture

1998-2002