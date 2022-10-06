FARM CLASSICS: Fendt Favorit renowned for good gripping

FENDT tractors have a long standing reputation as a premium tractor brand. Excellent build quality, high specification with excellent levels of reliability commanded a high price tag for the German tractors, making them previously somewhat of a rarity in the farming landscape.

Just before the dawn of Fendt’s famous Vario CVT transmission, the Favorit 500C series of tractors were released in 1993. This range was Fendt’s high specc’ed, hard-punching middle weight class of tractors with the top end 515C released in 1995. In true Fendt fashion, these tractors were all bells and whistles, yet were still a highly functional ‘law of the lever’ tractor with a sensible amount of electronics.

A 6.2l MWM engine provides the power for the 515C, with hydraulic output of 102l/min with lift capacity an impressive 6.7t. The Turboshift transmission has a total of 24F/24R – which is doubled when including creeper gear – all controlled by a single lever.

The large, floor-mounted gearstick has six main gears, as well as a four-speed powershift operated by a flick switch of the gear lever while a steering column mounted shuttle is charged with direction changes.

Furthermore, Fendts proven ‘Turbomatik’ or turbine fluid clutch provides smooth gear changes while also giving the tractor the characteristics of torque drive, allowing the operator to bring the tractor to a standstill only using the brakes.

With a gear selected and the clutch released, the tractor only starts to move when the throttle pedal is pressed.

Weighing in at a hefty 6.1tons, the 515C is renowned for being a good gripping tractor.

A very high level of specification is standard on these tractors front suspension – with optional level control – on 50kph models, complete with a disk brake on the front driveshaft as well as exhaust brake.

In the cab, conveniently located blister buttons on the side console operate differential, 4wd, PTO, PTO speeds and front suspension. A four-speed PTO is standard with 540/750E/1000/1400E available to suit all applications.

By the time the 515C was released, Fendt had relocated the tall air filter and exhaust stack from the bonnet to either A cab pillar on most of the 500C range, which further compliments the excellent cab visibility.

A four-way joystick to the left of the operator’s seat controls two spool valves, with two more spool levers located behind.

Lift control set up is achieved through electronic dials, while the linkage can have either a manual or an electronic lower/raise control.

