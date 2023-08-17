FARM CLASSICS: Dominator was in a Claas of its own

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Claas Dominator Mega 208

Horsepower

235hp

Engine

Mercedes OM366LA

Years of manufacture

1993-2003

The name ‘Lexion’ is synonymous with high output combines and the German machinery company Claas.

While the Lexion name has been around for almost 28 years, the Claas combine that paved it the way for the Lexion for 32 years was aptly titled – Dominator.

The Dominator was first released by Claas in 1971 as the company’s response to the need for higher output combine harvesters.

High output indeed with a five walker Dominator 80 and six walker Dominator 100.

Over the years, Claas continued to develop the range of combines. Interestingly, a feature of the Dominator throughout its production was the location of the engine behind the platform/cab, with the grain tank behind.

The theory being a more direct drive to the power hungry threshing drum, with less parasitic loss of power through drive lines. It was also the first range of combines by Claas to be manufactured on a conventional assembly line.

Flash forward to 1993 and the last update of Dominator combines, now emblazoned with ‘Mega’ below the cab, on the side panels and shoot.

The line-up included the five walker 202, 203 and 204 while the six walkers combines consisted of the 208 and 218.

Central to these ‘Mega’ combines was the new ‘APS’ threshing system which comprised of an accelerator drum ad concave ahead of the main threshing drum.

According to Claas, 90% of the grain separation would be achieved before the straw walkers resulting in a 30% increase in output.

This improved the performance of the threshing unit and improved crop flow through the combine, reducing strain on the straw walkers. Furthermore, the Dominator could be equipped with autocontour which automatically adjusted the header based on the form of the ground, while the pre-set height function automatically returned the header to a height determined by the operator when lowered.

The six walker Dominator Mega 208 is powered by a six-cylinder straight Mercedes engine producing 235hp.

Hydrostatic drive is standard through a three-speed gearbox. The combine has a grain tank capacity of 8000l, capable of unloading in under a minute and a half.

Akin to the Claas Jaguar silage harvester, the all new Vista cab provided superb visibility along with fingertip controls with the autocontour and pre-set cutterbar height functions on the control lever.

Joined by the new age Lexion combines in 1995, the Dominator name was ultimately dropped in favour of ‘Mega’ and the combines continued to see production through to 2003, replaced by the Tucano.

