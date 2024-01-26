Famers' Alliance approved as political party

THE Farmers’ Alliance has officially registered as a political party ahead of elections which will be taking place later this year.

The organisation gave notice to the Registrar of Political Parties and last Friday he formally gave notice of his intention to approve the application to become a registered party and to stand candidates in local, general, and European Parliament elections.

Suckler farmer Helen O’Sullivan from Bantry is a leading member of the Farmers’ Alliance, and plans to stand in the local elections later this year.

A statement from the Farmers’ Alliance said the party now plans to field candidates in the local, national, and EU elections.

‘When we set out on this journey over one year ago, our aim was to provide a collective voice for the farmers of Ireland and push back on EU policies that threaten our industry and our nation’s food and energy security,’ a party statement said.

‘While that is still our primary goal, we see that there are many other pressing issues affecting our great country and as a national political movement we must address these and try to build a better future not just for farmers but for all citizens of Ireland.’

The alliance also invited ‘potential candidates aligned with our policies to get in touch’.

‘We are calling on the people of Ireland, rural and urban alike, to get behind the Farmers’ Alliance.’