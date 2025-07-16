Carbery Show 2025: All you need to know

Carbery Show takes place on Thursday July 17th at The Showgrounds in Skibbereen, with both the highly competitive Cork County Yearling Gelding and Filly Championship and the Cork County Beef Bull Championship taking place on the day.

Qualifiers for both of these finals have been selected at all the other Cork County Shows.

New for 2025 at Carbery Show is a Poultry Section, with lots of classes for domesticated birds to rare breeds, including Champion Bird of the Show.

Among the featured classes on Thursday are the Champion Foal of the Show, the Champion Mare of the Show, and the Half Bred or Irish Draught Mare and Foal class.

Carbery will also stage the qualifiers this year for the All-Ireland Broodmare and Foal Team Championship, the Irish Draught Colt Foal Filly Championship, and the Bantry Show KWD Irish Draught Foal Munster Championship.

The show also has an ‘excellent’ Carriage Driving Competition, which includes classes for Open Driving and for the John O’Sullivan Memorial Cup.

For cattle, there are classes for Shorthorns, Jersey, Friesians, Belgian Blues, Herefords, Charolais, Limousins, Aberdeen Angus, Simmental, Commercial and Traditional Breed classes.

Carbery also hosts the Champion Beef Calf class, as well as a qualifier class for the All-Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Championship; the final will be held in Clonmany Show on August 5th.

Carbery Show will also hold a qualifier class for the All-Ireland Senior Young Stockperson Championship, which is open to 18 to 24-year-olds.

The final of this competition will be held in Ballinrobe Show on September 7th.

Indoor classes this year at Carbery includes the horticulture section, flowers and flower arranging classes, photography, arts and crafts, and cookery.

Among the qualifier classes are those for the Quality Onion All Ireland Championship, and the All-Ireland Bread Baking Championship.

For children, there are many classes available to take part in, such as ridden and led pony classes, a junior cattle section, junior horticulture classes, the junior arts and crafts, and junior cookery classes. Rosettes will also be presented to all winners of the Junior Sections.

The immensely popular Pet Dog Show returns for 2025, where the non-pedigree show starts at 2.30pm.

This includes the class for Best Dog in Show; entries are taken on the day of the from 2pm at the Dog Ring.

There is a special champion rosette and trophy to the Champion Dog of the Show, and qualifiers hosted for a number of national championships.

Other competitions include those in Irish dancing, while trade stands and children’s amusements will also be at the show, as they are every year, as well as the mobile pet farm.

The Cycle Sense workshop will be at the showgrounds, and open for people to call and see their Trojan work reusing bicycles.

Live music comes courtesy of Effie Neill from 3pm to 5pm.

Effie, from Ardgroom in Beara was voted ‘Hot Country’s Hottest Act’ at the Irish Country Music Awards 2024 and was also a Glor Tire Finalist 2024.

Her single, Country is Best, reached No 1 in the Irish County Music charts.