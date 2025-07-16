Deer management unit for Cork population

Deer Management Units (DMUs) have been established for the two deer ‘hotspots’ at Cork and Kerry, two of 15 identified hotspots across the county.

Coordinators of the 15 deer management units have been appointed by FRS Co-Op; these coordinators will act as the link between landowners, hunters, and other key stakeholders.

The co-op will not directly employ any hunters as part of its contract, but will oversee the coordination with local hunters and hunting groups who wish to take part.

The Kerry and Cork management units are part of the co-op’s contract to establish a total of 15 DMUs; FRS Co-Op was awarded the contract in February this year to implement a number of recommendations from the Deer Management Strategy Group, the report of which was published in December 2023.

The goal is to bringing the wild deer population down to a sustainable level.

For the past number of decades, Ireland’s wild deer population has increased significantly to the point where there is no accurate data on the exact deer population in the country.