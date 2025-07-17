Families ‘squeezed’ as Government ‘turns its back’

THE Government has been accused of turning its back on struggling householders as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Michael Collins TD made the comment as new figures reveal families are now paying over €3,000 more annually for groceries.

The Independent Ireland TD warned: ‘Prices are spiralling, families are under pressure, and the Government’s message is the election is over - and we won't be offering further cost of living supports.’

The Cork South West TD was referring to reports that the Coalition is not planning meaningful relief in the upcoming Budget, and is instead increasing costs in key areas.

Some reports point to an increase in grocery bills of more than €3,000 per year, with industry experts warning that the ‘days of cheap food are over’.

Deputy Collins said: ‘For an average family, €3,000 is the difference between getting by and falling behind. Coupled with that, we have families now having to decide whether they can afford to send their children to college following the minister's announcement that student fees will be increasing by €1,000.’

He also hit out at the Government’s apparent refusal to extend energy credits or consider tax relief for working families in Budget 2026.

‘Instead of easing the pressure, they’re actively making things worse,’ he said.

‘We’ve seen new levies proposed, hikes in transport and childcare fees, and no sign of urgency from the Taoiseach or Minister for Finance.’

Deputy Collins said the Government has ‘completely lost touch with ordinary people’ who now ‘have to choose between groceries and electricity, between summer camps and filling the car’.

He vowed to hold the Government to account and that Independent Ireland will ‘not let them off the hook’ as he called for relief measures in Budget 2026 to help struggling families.