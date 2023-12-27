Doyle election a landmark moment

THE chairman of West Cork IFA Donal O’Donovan believes the election of Alice Doyle as the association’s first female vice-president is a landmark moment for the organisation.

Originally from Carlow, the Wexford farmer came out on top in yesterday’s count ahead of Galway’s Pat Murphy, while Laois farmer Francie Gorman came out ahead of Limerick’s Martin Stapleton in the vote for the presidency.

‘I think Alice’s election is an important moment for the IFA,’ said Donal. ‘We can see at local level the increased number of women involved, whether farming themselves or with their spouses. So this is certainly welcome.’

The increased turnout in the association’s presidential elections showed the success of the postal votal system, which was incorporated into the elections for the first time, with almost half of votes being sent by post. This meant that members had an alternative to voting in person at the branch meetings.

‘The turnout went up to around 30,000, which was around 7,500 more than the last election so clearly the postal system worked,’ said Donal. ‘I suppose it also suggests there is a silent minority active behind the scenes in the organisation who have got their voice heard.’

The presidential vote saw Francie Gorman claim 16,699 votes seeing off Martin Stapleton who secured 13,210 votes.

The voting showed strong support for Martin in Munster, where he polled higher than Francie in every county – outside Munster, Francie Gorman polled higher in all counties.

In Cork West, Martin received 554 votes to Francie’s 397, in Cork North, he had 658 votes to 295 for Francie while in Cork Central the vote showed 1,023 votes for Martin and 439 for Francie.

Cork Central IFA chair Conor O’Leary was elected the new IFA regional chair for Munster, and Donal O’Donovan welcomed him as a strong voice.

‘Conor has a dairy background so it’s probably nice to have balance in the representation with Francie and Alice bringing voices from the beef and tillage areas.’

Francie Gorman, a beef, suckler, and sheep farmer from Ballinakill, now leads the organisation on what is considered one of the most important presidencies in the IFA’s history, with the industry undergoing serious challenges.