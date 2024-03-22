Farming & Fisheries

Don Oreo brings more success to Dunmanway

March 22nd, 2024 7:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Denise and Tim O’Donovan with the award won by Don Oreo.

THE  O’Donovan family in Dunmanway are celebrating again thanks to their champion Don Oreo.

Don Oreo received the Champion of Champions Breed All Star award at the recent All Star Pedigree cattle ceremony in Portlaoise. This is Don Oreo’s second year in a row winning this prestigious award. Don Oreo was the first southern Ireland exhibitor-bred animal to be champion in the Balmoral Show which the family achieved last May, where more than 3,000 animals competed.

In all she won six show championships, six Belgian Blue championships, four interbreed champion, and overall champion in Tullamore show in 2023.

The O’Donovans run a commercial beef farm as well as having pedigree cows.  The Belgian Blue herd was started three decades ago by Tim O’Donovan.

