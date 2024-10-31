Distribution of advance payments is underway

THE process of distributing advance payments to 11,000 farmers across Co Cork under the 2024 basic income support for sustainability (biss) and complementary redistributive income support for sustainability (CRISS) is continuing.

The BISS is designed to provide a direct income support to farmers to underpin their continued sustainability and viability.

The CRISS is a new scheme designed to redistribute CAP funds from larger farms to medium and smaller sized farms. at present 118,395 are eligible for payment under BISS and CRISS.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the payments are ‘vital’ to many farmers.

‘The news that BISS and CRISS payments worth over €60.4m to a total of 11,020 farmers in Co Cork has commenced is excellent news,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said. ‘These payments are a vital support to farm families and give a real boost to family farm income.

‘Minister McConalogue has confirmed that he has committed to ensuring that these payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible and that payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.’

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the payments are critical to family farm income and a vital support for farmers as well as the rural economy.

‘I am pleased to have delivered payment levels this year that far exceed what was achieved at the commencement of payments in 2023.

‘This means that 6,000 more farmers have been paid and €54m more in payments has gone out this year compared to the commencement of payments in 2023.

‘Given the importance of scheme payments to farmers, I committed to ensuring that these payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner. Payment dates for 2024 have reverted to the payment schedule in place in previous years as committed to.

‘Today 93% of applicants have been paid which is in line with our commitment under the Farmers Charter to pay 90% of eligible applications.’

Payments under the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC), which commenced last month, are also continuing as more cases are cleared for payment and 2024 payments under the Eco-Scheme will commence from next week.