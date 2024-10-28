Deadline for spreading of lime nears

THE Department of Agriculture has reminded farmers that the latest date for spreading lime in the National Liming Programme is Thursday, October 31st.

The Liming Programme was first introduced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in spring 2023 to incentivise the use of lime as a natural soil conditioner which corrects soil acidity, makes nutrients more available for plant uptake and improves overall soil health.

The Department confirmed that over €7.6m has been paid out to date, while over 8,000 applicants have received their full payment.

Balancing payments will be issued to remaining farmers as proof of spreading is confirmed, including through the National Fertiliser Database, and outstanding queries are addressed.

The latest date for spreading is October 31st and no further extensions will apply.