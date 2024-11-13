Deadline extended to apply for PTO shaft cover grant scheme

THE deadline for expressions of interest for applications for payment under the National Farm Safety Measure has been extended to Friday, November 15th.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Farm Safety, Martin Heydon T.D., today announced a two-week extension to the deadline for expressions of interest and for submitting applications for payment under the National Farm Safety Measure.

‘I am extending the deadline for making expressions of interest and for submitting applications for payment by two weeks to Friday 15 November 2024, to give farmers more time to purchase PTO shaft covers and submit their claims,’ said Minister Heydon.

To apply for the measure, a farmer or Farm Advisory System-approved advisor, must submit an expression of interest before investing in PTO shaft covers. Once an expression of interest issubmitted, the application for payment (claim) must be submitted no later November 15th.

In announcing the extension, Minister Heydon highlighted the serious risk which unguarded or poorly protected PTO shafts present to machinery operators. ‘There are PTO shafts on Irish farms with covers that do not provide protection to machinery operators. Entanglement in power take-off (PTO) shafts has resulted in fatalities and life-changing injuries. I urge all farmers to check the PTO shaft covers on equipment and replace any which are defective or missing.’

The measure provides a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost up to a maximum of four PTO shaft covers. The grant aid will be at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover. Receipts must confirm that the PTO shaft covers meet quality standards and conditions.