Dairygold confirms 2024 harvest prices

Dairygold has confirmed its 2024 harvest cereal prices, with more than 100,000 tonnes of cereals received despite challenging weather conditions over the season.

Dairygold commended the growers who faced ‘a particularly challenging weather conditions when planting, a difficult growing season, and an equally challenging

harvest’.

Grain market prices have fluctuated throughout 2024 but Dairygold says it has paid leading prices at harvest. This year saw strong supply of beans from growers, underpinned by Dairygold offering a minimum contract price.

‘Dairygold continues to grow its percentage of premium grain products delivering value and extra returns to members through its contracts for the brewing, distilling and feed sectors. These initiatives offer security for the long-term sustainability of the tillage sector,’ a Dairygold statement said.

‘The Society also offered additional extended credit supports to growers mid-season in recognition of the challenges throughout the year.’

The Malting Company of Ireland, a joint venture between Dairygold and Tírlán, recently announced its expansion in Cork, which will require barley for malting – good news for growers, says Dairygold chairperson Seán O’Brien.

‘The recent announcement of our plan to invest in the Malting Company of Ireland demonstrates this commitment, and will further enhance our level of value added contracts that Dairygold can offer, increasing Malting Barley requirements by approximately 12,500 tonnes per annum, once the expansion is complete,’ he said.

Commenting on the 2024 grain prices, Dairygold Chairperson Seán O’Brien added: ‘As a fully farmer-owned co-operative, tillage growers play a significant role in the success of the Dairygold business.

‘We are committed to supporting and advancing this sector of our business into the future to ensure that success continues.’