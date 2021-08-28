Farming & Fisheries

CUTTING IT FINE! Now we’re mower-ing

August 28th, 2021 11:40 AM

By Southern Star Team

At the tractor run held in Ballygurteen in aid of the MS Society recently at Tot’s Pub was Mossie McSweeney on his ride-on lawnmower!   (Photo: Andy Gibson)

