At the tractor run held in Ballygurteen in aid of the MS Society recently at Tot’s Pub was Mossie McSweeney on his ride-on lawnmower! (Photo: Andy Gibson)
CUTTING IT FINE! Now we’re mower-ing
August 28th, 2021 11:40 AM
