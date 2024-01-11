Creameries chief Sheahan named new chair of dairy industry group

NORTH Cork Creameries chief executive Pat Sheahan has been appointed the new chairman of Dairy Industry Ireland (DII).

DII is the Ibec group representing the dairy and specialized nutrition processing sector in the state, and Mr Sheahan succeeds Arrabawn’s Conor Ryan, who concluded his two-year term on December 31st.

‘It is an honour to assume the role of national chair for an industry that contributes significantly to Ireland,’ said Mr Sheahan.

‘The dairy sector in Ireland serves as a national and international powerhouse, delivering highquality, affordable nutrition from our natural, grassbased, family farm system to people in Ireland and around the world.

‘I would like to extend special appreciation to my predecessor, Conor Ryan, who has played a pivotal role in steering the industry through the challenges of Brexit, Covid, the Ukraine crisis, and, most notably, in fostering a unified response from the industry as we enhance our sustainability credentials.’

Conor Mulvihill, DII director, said Pat will bring ‘energy and experience to the role, which I believe will be crucial during this critical period for our largest indigenous industry on the island’.

Mr Sheahan is originally from Limerick and has been the ceo of North Cork Creameries and a DII board member since 2012. He has worked with Kerry Group.