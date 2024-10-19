Countdown underway to Skipper Expo in UL

MORE than 75 companies have already been confirmed for the Irish Skipper Expo 2025, which takes place in UL sports arena, Limerick, on Friday March 21st and Saturday March 22nd next.

Despite the recent challenges in the fishing industry, the show remains a positive event that looks forward to the future, says Sharon Boyle, commercial fishing manager for show organisers Mara Media. ‘We urge you to support your industry and join us at Irish Skipper Expo 2025.’

‘We recognise the changing nature of the industry and as such, we aim to develop fantastic exhibitions showcasing the very best products and services in the industry.’