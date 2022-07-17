Clonakilty bred pedigree cattle sale attracts overseas buyers

SOME of country’s most efficient breeding cattle are up for sale from this weekend.

Bred by Clonakilty farmer John Appelbe, he runs a pedigree Angus and polled Hereford herd at Carrigroe, Clonakilty.

His grass-fed animals are bred for future cattle markets and are some of the most sought after in the country.

Their first online production sale with MartEye takes place from July 8th and is set to attract buyers from all over the country, the north of Ireland and overseas including France.

John says their operation is very much a family affair. He’s helped by his wife Solvig (who previously worked in the National Centre for Human Genetics), children Erik, Alice and Arthur, sister Beatrice and his mum Elizabeth.

His dad Frank passed away two years ago but was also a driving force on the farm.

‘My great grandfather Henry bought the farm at Carrigroe and bred and showed pedigree cattle. He actually showed cattle at the first Clonakilty show in 1901,’ said John.

His grandfather Alan took over the farm, and continued the breeding work, as did his father Frank.

‘He had much success breeding and showing pedigree Angus and horned Herefords cattle, even exporting pedigree Angus to Texas. These cattle bred extremely well in America,’ said John.

He has carried on the tradition of pedigree breeding and showing cattle, and at the helm, the herd has won four overall All-Ireland champion titles in the Angus bred; five RDS Champion of Champion titles; three Aldi All-Ireland bull calf championship; three Hereford National Championships and numerous local prizes; while also exporting pedigree cattle throughout Europe.

The sale is a fixed time auction with bidding opening at 1pm on July 8th and closing at 7pm on July 11th. Bids can be placed online at MartEye.

‘Animals can be viewed on our farm at Carrigroe by appointment before the sale. Photographs and figures of lots are up on the MartEye app,’ said John.

For sale are: 10 Angus females; three Angus bulls; two polled Hereford heifers; two polled Hereford bulls; and two Angus embryos.

‘All lots are genotyped so their data is of higher reliability.

‘Lot 3 Carrigroe U Lady Jane has a replacement index of €206, one of the highest in the country,’ said John.

See marteye.ie for more.