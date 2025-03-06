Clonakilty Ag College hosting open day

CLONAKILTY Agricultural College is hosting an open day this Friday, March 7th for all those interested in learning more about the courses and facilities available for prospective students.

The college is one of many across the country that will open their doors to prospective applicants to full-time Level 5 agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry courses. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the courses available, and get a chance to meet teaching staff, educational experts, current students and potential employers of course graduates. Prospective students, their parents and guardians, will also be given a guided tour of the excellent facilities in each location.

Head of education at Teagasc, Dr Anne Marie Butler invited all prospective students, their families and career guidance teachers to visit: ‘These open days are a great opportunity to find out if a career in agriculture, horticulture, forestry or equine suits you. ‘All my colleagues will be available at the events to show you around our campuses and talk to you about our student experiences and what you can expect to learn and enjoy on the different courses.’

Clonakilty Agricultural College is this year celebrating 120 years in business, having opened in 1905 and garnered a reputation as a centre of excellence for agricultural training. There are a variety of courses available including Dairy Herd Management, Agricultural Mechanisation and more.

The open day takes place from 11am-1pm at the college in Darrara. Eircode P85 AX52