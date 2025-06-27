Carbery Macra holds AGM in Caheragh

Carbery Macra held its annual general meeting last Tuesday, June 17th in Tadhg MacCarthaigh GAA Club, Caheragh, with strong attendance from clubs across the region. Reports from outgoing officers highlighted another successful year of events, competitions, and social activities, and appreciation was extended to all who served over the past term.

Awards on the night included ‘Best New Member’, which went to Ellen Lucey of Dunmanway Macra, and ‘Club of the Year’, which was awarded to the host club, Caheragh Macra, in recognition of their outstanding contributions.

The incoming officers for 2025–2026 were elected and announced as follows: national council representative – John O’Driscoll (Caheragh); president – Patrick Collins (Bantry); vice-president – Colm O’Leary (Clonakilty); chair - Rachael Bateman (Innishannon); secretary – Grace Dineen (Ballinascarthy); treasurer – Niall O’Leary (Clonakilty); assistant treasurer – Katie Nicholas (Bantry); PRO – Katie Hurley (Caheragh); radio officer – Micheal Cullinane (Kilmeen); rural youth officer – Sinead Connolly (Ballinascarthy); development committee: Anne Barrett (Clonakilty), Finnian Fitzgerald (Caheragh), and Patrick Triggs (Bantry); competitions committee: Fiona O’Leary (Bantry), Kate O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), and Ciara O’Regan (Kilmeen); sports: Eugene Daly (Caheragh) and Sophie Daly (Bantry); social: Sara Collins (Bantry) and Katie Shanahan (Kilmeen); young farmers development committee: Paschal Coughlan (Ballinascarthy), Andrew O’Donovan (Kilmeen), and Christy McCarthy (Kilmeen); and IFA representatives: Brendan Crowley (Caheragh) and Christy McCarthy (Kilmeen).

The evening concluded as most Macra meetings do, with tea, cakes with a sense excitement as Carbery Macra looks forward to another vibrant year ahead.