Collaborative farming: A land lease agreement that works for both sides

CONOR Murphy and Padraig Cunnane’s lease arrangement is a great example of a win-win for both sides in this local collaborative arrangement, which has allowed the farm to stay in milk production ensuring a continued milk supply to the local Lisavaird Co-op, while generating a strong income for two families.

BY DON CROWLEY, B&T DAIRY ADVISOR, TEAGASC CORK WEST

Padraig, a proud Mayo man, had been looking for an opportunity to milk his own cows for more than 10 years but didn’t have the opportunity or scale to go milking at home, so he went working for various dairy farmers in West Cork.

With land values as they currently are, owning his own farm was something out of reach, but owning and milking his own cows was a dream that could be realised once the right opportunity arose.

Conor, based in Clonlea and supplying Lisavaird Co-op, was running a very successful dairy enterprise with a separate beef operation on an outside block.

Conor had excellent help working with him on the farm until the spring of 2023, when his long-term employee had to leave.

The workload became unsustainable and with a young family, Conor decided to look at other options.

Conor phoned his local Teagasc advisor to look for some guidance and from that, it was suggested he talk to Padraig to explore options with regards to share farming or a long-term lease.

Padraig had been working for several dairy farmers over the years, and at one stage had acutally worked with Conor for a few months eight years previously and they had got on very well.

However, it was too early in Conor’s career at that stage to look at any share farming or lease arrangements with Padraig.

An opportunity came to enter into a share farming agreement with Shinagh estates on Gurteen Farm and this was the chance Padraig was waiting for: a structure and opportunity to run his own farm and own his own cows.

Padraig signed a seven-year agreement with Shinagh Estates, secured finance from AIB bank, purchased his 90 cows and off he went.

This term in Gurteen was coming to its natural end and now Padraig was looking to the next step, where he could scale up to 120 to 140 cows.

In 2023 he received a phone call from Conor and the wheels were set in motion with both considering the options.

The two parties knew they got on well with each other and it was decided that Conor would lease the dairy farm to Padraig, while retaining the outside block and running a beef unit there.

Conor’s approach was, ‘You can’t be too nit-picky when drawing up an agreement, it has to be fair, but flexible too.’

‘The main thing is not to be jealous. I’m just happy the farm is still milking cows and being well looked after’.

Padraig adds that Conor ‘left the farm in great shape; that’s a credit to him’.

Conor had been investing in the farm right up to the time he leased out his farm, and thus it was a turn-key operation from Padraig’s point of view. The duo have an excellent working relationship, as Conor will help with relief milkings, taking calves to the mart when needed and will spread fertiliser and topping; this work is all paid for by Padraig at contractor rates.

2023 was a very difficult start for Padraig with weather conditions, milk prices, and starting out on a new venture, but says Conor was a great help in steering him through this time, for example when getting the cows out.

Conor would grab the posts and reels, and head out and find a dry spot to let the cows out. This was great head space for Padraig.

The lease arrangement is working well for both parties, as it has allowed Conor to reduce his workload, develop his own hobbies and get more family time while staying involved.

Meanwhile, Padraig has realised a lifelong ambition of running his own dairy farm.

There are many collaborative farming options available to farmers, all it needs is the right mind set and mutual respect to help make them work.

If any parties are interested in such an arrangement, contact your local co-op or Teagasc adviser for more information and start planning for it.

Don Crowley is a B&T Dairy advisor and joint programme co-ordinator of the Teagasc/Carbery joint programme.