Carbery champions vital role of dairy ‘stewards of the land’

Carbery Group has launched ‘The Real Deal’, a campaign that champions the vital role West Cork dairy farmers play in their communities and in safeguarding the environment.

The initiative from the Ballineen-based operation, which is owned by four co-operatives (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), celebrates farmers as skilled food producers and land stewards that deliver high-quality, sustainable food for Irish families.

‘The Real Deal’ will run across digital and outdoor channels using real stories, video and visuals from West Cork farmers to show the role farming plays in producing sustainable, high-quality food that is rooted in family, community and innovation.

Campaign posters feature a number of local dairy farming families including the Stoukes from Ballydehob, the Fordes from Ballinadee, Bandon, the Feens of Ardfield, Clonakilty and the Cullinanes from Ballinascarty, Clonakilty.

The awareness initiative focuses on four themes: showcasing the nutritional and taste benefits of Irish dairy and farming; featuring real people from West Cork dairy farming families; demonstrating progress around sustainability; and highlighting how the sector supports jobs, communities and the national economy.

Carbery, a leading producer of award-winning cheeses including the Dubliner brand, was set up in 1965 and now employs 1,000 people with 1,168 farmers supplying produce to more than 50 countries worldwide.

Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group, said: ‘Farmers are the backbone of our communities and our food system. Through the campaign we want to show the true story of farmers as stewards of the land who are committed to sustainability and community. It shows how West Cork dairy is not just premium, but built on transparency, responsibility, and real progress.’

The company’s head of sustainability, Enda Buckley, added: ‘We see first-hand how West Cork farmers are combining tradition and innovation to make a real difference for the environment and future generations.

‘Through our FutureProof programme, 93 per cent of our milk now comes from farms taking concrete sustainability actions. This campaign shines a light on their leadership and commitment as true custodians of the land.’

‘The Real Deal’ billboards are timed to coincide with West Cork’s peak tourist season with posters erected in Bandon, Skibbereen, Dunmanway, and on the N71 between Bandon and Clonakilty. The campaign will also run across Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn. Follow Carbery Group’s Instagram and LinkedIn pages for more.